India’s massive Covid-19 vaccine program gets a shot in the arm from PM Modi

After an initially lukewarm response -- due in part to the controversial approval of a homegrown vaccine before it had completed clinical trials -- the vaccination drive gained some momentum after Modi took the injection on March 1 and urged others to follow suit. India also opened the rollout to all citizens above 60 years of age and those 45 and older with co-morbidities, either for free from a state centre or for a fee of as much as ₹250 at private hospitals.