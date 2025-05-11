India's May 10 strikes on Pakistan's air bases ‘hell fire’, ‘turning point’ in conflict, says report

India informed Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 7 about the strikes it had conducted on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but got no response, news agency ANI said on Sunday, quoting sources.

According to the report, the Pakistani DGMO had asked for talks to be scheduled only after India had struck Pakistan's air bases in the early hours of May 10 in response to Pakistan's drone attack on 26 locations the night before.

Terming the air strikes by India on May 9 and May 10 as “hell fire” and a “turning point” in the conflict, sources told ANI that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after speaking with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir. Rubio had reportedly told Jaishankar that Pakistan is ready to talk.

“India made it clear that talks should be between DGMOs and no one else,” the ANI report added. “Pakistan DGMO requested for the time with the Indian counterpart at 1 pm on May 10,” it said.

