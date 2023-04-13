Why I can’t find the right therapist

Experts say that the number of people who have started looking for therapy in recent years has surged. Thanks to this demand, there has also been a proliferation in the number of professionals offering therapy. Several platforms, such as MindPeers and MindTribe, have also come up to connect clients with a pool of therapists. However, the therapy seekers, especially first-timers, are unable to separate the wheat from the chaff. Indeed, some of the therapists, who lack training and experience, may be doing more harm than good.

