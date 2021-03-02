India's merchandise exports contract in February, trade deficit at $12.9 billion

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd said after the FY22 Budget reduced customs duty on gold, imports surged to the highest level in February since November 2014. “With gold imports remaining elevated for the last three months, we now expect the total value of shipments in FY21 may modestly exceed the level of $28.2 billion seen in FY20. We expect the merchandise trade deficit to print at $12.5-13.5 billion in March 2021, resulting in a current account deficit of under $5 billion in that quarter," she added.