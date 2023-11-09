India's merchandise exports expected to grow 6.3% in Q3, says India Exim Bank
It said this could be a result of an improvement in India’s GDP growth outlook and the expected easing of monetary policy globally
New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports are expected to grow 6.3% year-on-year to $111.2 billion during in the third quarter of FY24 (October-December 2023) due to an expected increase in global demand, Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) said on Thursday. Non-oil exports during the third quarter of the current fiscal are seen rising 7.7% on-year to $ 88.1 billion. However, these numbers should be seen against the backdrop of negative growth during the first two quarters, the bank added.