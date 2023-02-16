India’s merchandise exports gain in value from global prices

Similarly, the overall segment of ‘articles of iron and steel’ shipments grew by 18% in value terms but declined 5% year-on-year in volume terms. Under that, structures of iron and steel grew by 35% in dollar terms to $1.2bn in this period, but were down 63% in volume terms. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, prices of key commodities and Brent crude had shot up. Queries emailed to the ministry of commerce and industry remained unanswered till press time. But a government official said value is derived from the price of the commodity. For instance in the case of petroleum products, sometimes volume remains the same but the value rises.