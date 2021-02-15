India’s merchandise exports surge 6.16% in January

India ’s merchandise exports surged 6.16% year-on-year in January, sustaining recovery for the second month from a contraction seen in November, giving credence to expectations of further economic recovery.

Data released by the commerce ministry showed that shipments of items like fruits and vegetables, engineering goods, electronic products and pharmaceuticals helped exports to scale $27.45 billion in January. Import growth too remained in positive zone at $42 billion though pace of growth moderated to 2% after a 7.6% growth in December.

Non-oil and non-gem and jewellery exports showed an impressive 13.4% jump in January from the year ago period, suggesting manufacturing activity was gathering momentum. Data also showed that non-oil and non-gold imports grew 7.5% in January to $28.55 billion from the year ago level.

Official data separately released on Monday showed wholesale price index based inflation had firmed up in January based on sustained increase in prices of manufactured products.

With the wedding season drawing to a close, gold imports could decline in coming months.

“Trade data for January continue to fuel positive hopes with both exports and imports continuing their growth trends for the second consecutive month," said Prahalathan Iyer, chief general manager, research and analysis at India Exim Bank.

Imports of manmade yarn and fabrics, meat, dairy and poultry products and marine products showed contraction in January from year-ago levels.

Trade deficit remained high, though a bit narrower in January than in December, at $14,540 million, which experts attributed to a recovery in domestic demand and to higher commodity prices that reflected improved global confidence in economic recovery.

Services exports contracted 6.41% year-on-year in December to $18.72 billion, the commerce ministry statement said quoting RBI figures, and added that this is estimated to improve to $19.25 billion in January. Services imports too contracted 8.4% in December to $11.5 billion.

