Goods trade deficit swells to 10-month high in Aug2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Exports slipped nearly 7% to $34.48 billion in August from $37.02 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, imports declined to $58.64 billion from $61.88 billion last year, leaving the trade balance at $24.16 billion.
NEW DELHI : India’s merchandise trade gap swelled to the highest in 10 months in August as exports continued to slow due to weak demand in the West and China, even as sustained geo-political tensions keep inflation and interest rates elevated.
