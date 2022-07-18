'India's message to China is strong': Defence expert amid India, China talks

Further speaking on India giving a strong message to China, he said, "Both sides are giving strong messages. In this manner, the Chinese have flown aircraft where they are not supposed to be. And I think we should be talking of areas as no-fly zones, especially in areas where we are talking and where the recent incursion took place. So, therefore, under these circumstances, we are also quite ready in a manner that there is an array of radars. There is a very good surveillance system and air defence system. And the Chinese army if they try what they had been trying in the South China Sea and Taiwan, they will certainly be dealt with by the professional air force (India). So it's slightly different messaging."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}