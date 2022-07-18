Home / News / India / 'India's message to China is strong': Defence expert amid India, China talks
'India's message to China is strong': Defence expert amid India, China talks
2 min read.05:54 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
India strongly pressed for early disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at the 16th round of high-level military talks with China, which took place after a gap of over four months
A senior military veteran has said that India's message to China is strong amid multiple provocative activities by the Chinese Air Force on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India and China are holding the 16th round of Corps Commander talks and the Chinese Air Force fighter jets provoked India on multiple occasions just before it.
Major General SB Asthana (Retd) in an interaction with news agency ANI said,"Chinese army has been strengthening their position in the areas they have occupied. From the fact that they have strengthened their position, it seems unlikely that they will go back. We can certainly expect some kind of disengagement. Other issues may take some more time,"
Further speaking on India giving a strong message to China, he said, "Both sides are giving strong messages. In this manner, the Chinese have flown aircraft where they are not supposed to be. And I think we should be talking of areas as no-fly zones, especially in areas where we are talking and where the recent incursion took place. So, therefore, under these circumstances, we are also quite ready in a manner that there is an array of radars. There is a very good surveillance system and air defence system. And the Chinese army if they try what they had been trying in the South China Sea and Taiwan, they will certainly be dealt with by the professional air force (India). So it's slightly different messaging."
Reacting to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Indian Air Force responding to People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jets flying over borders, Asthana said, "Chinese have a strategy of incremental encroachment. Encroachment is not just limited to land but also to information, cyber, digital, and economic domains. So Air Force encroachment is also a part of it which they are carrying out in Taiwan. But here in India, you are meeting a professional Air Force. Perhaps a Taiwan-like strategy will not work here. Also, India has strengthened its grid and India's messaging is also strong."
According to him, India's crackdown on some of the economic defaulters who have a connection with the Chinese is also a strong message to China.
Meanwhile, India on Sunday strongly pressed for early disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at the 16th round of high-level military talks with China, which took place after a gap of over four months.
In the discussions that lasted for around 12-and-a-half hours, the Indian delegation also insisted on the restoration of the status quo ante as of April 2020 -- before the start of the military standoff, people familiar with the development said.
The talks began at 9:30 am at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC in the region, and ended at around 10 pm, they said.
There were some expectations of progress at the talks on completing the disengagement process at Patrolling Point-15 in the Hot Springs area.
The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lt-General Anindya Sengupta, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese team was headed by South Xinjiang Military District Chief Major General Yang Lin.
