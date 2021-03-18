Middle class population in India is estimated to have shrunk by 32 million in 2020 while number of people who have fallen below the poverty line could have increased by 75 million as a result of the pandemic driven recession in Asia’s third largest economy, according to a report by Pew Research Centre released on Thursday.

The report which is based on analysis of World Bank data said, in comparison China fared much better with the number of people in the middle-income tier in China decreasing by 10 million while poverty level was virtually unchanged in 2020.

“Given that India and China also account for more than a third of the global population, with about 1.4 billion people each, the course of the pandemic in these two countries – and how each recovers – will have a substantial effect on changes in the distribution of income at the global level," Pew Research said in a report released on Thursday.

While India plunged into a deep recession for the first time in over 40 years as a result of the pandemic leading to massive job losses, China was able to forestall a contraction. In its World Economic Update released in January, the International Monetary Fund estimated India’s economy to contract 8% in FY21 while China’s economy was expected to expand by 2.3% in 2020. While the pandemic could partly reverse India’s earlier success of substantially reducing poverty, shrinking of the middle class population that drives consumption in the country could have medium term impact on India’s growth trajectory.

Prior to the pandemic, it was anticipated that 99 million people in India would belong in the global middle class in 2020. A year into the pandemic, this number is estimated to be have been 66 million, cut by a third. Meanwhile, the number of poor in India is projected to have reached 134 million, more than double the 59 million expected prior to the recession. “The poverty rate in India likely rose to 9.7% in 2020, up sharply from the January 2020 forecast of 4.3%," Pew Research said.

The research agency divides the population in a country into five groups: poor, low income, middle income, upper-middle income and high income for its analysis. The poor live on $2 or less daily, low income on $2.01-$10, middle income on $10.01-$20, upper-middle income on $20.01-$50 and high income on more than $50.

UNCTAD in a report released on Thursday said developing countries have experienced some of the largest personal income drops relative to GDP due to the pandemic and government actions will at best lead to an uneven K-shaped recovery within and across countries. “In countries where poverty levels are already high and large parts of the labour force are working in informal jobs, the immediate impact of even a small downturn in economic activity can be devastating, with the World Bank estimating a quarter of a billion more people sliding into poverty (on a $3.20 daily benchmark) as a result of the pandemic," UNCTAD said.

Pew Research put the caveat that the estimates are subject to a degree of uncertainty based on actual growth of the two economies as well as on effectiveness of the social spending carried out by the governments during covid-19 downturn. “If the covid-19 recession has worsened inequality, the increase in the number of poor is likely greater than estimated in this analysis, and the decrease in the number who are high income is likely less than estimated. The middle class may have shrunk by more than projected," it added.

