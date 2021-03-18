Pew Research put the caveat that the estimates are subject to a degree of uncertainty based on actual growth of the two economies as well as on effectiveness of the social spending carried out by the governments during covid-19 downturn. “If the covid-19 recession has worsened inequality, the increase in the number of poor is likely greater than estimated in this analysis, and the decrease in the number who are high income is likely less than estimated. The middle class may have shrunk by more than projected," it added.