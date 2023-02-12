India's military, civil ambitions to dominate Aero India show
BENGALURU : India is scouting for billions of dollars worth of military planes, completing jetliner deals to meet civilian demand and pressing global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally at a major air show this week.
