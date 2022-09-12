India's milk production to jump 3-fold to 628 million tonnes in 25 years: Amul chief1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
- India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45% in the next 25 years from 23% now, Amul MD R S Sodhi said.
The country's milk production is expected to jump three-fold to 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years, with an average annual growth of 4.5 per cent, Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said on 12 September. It was 210 million tonnes in 2021.
"Milk production in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent to reach 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years," MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) R S Sodhi said.
Speaking at International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, Sodhi said India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45 per cent in the next 25 years from 23 per cent now. He cited rising population as reason for the increasing demand.
Apart from this, Sodhi said that the demand for milk is expected to rise to 517 million tonnes in the next 25 years, leaving an export surplus of 111 million tonnes.
The per capita availability of milk in India will increase to 852 grams per day in the next 25 years from 428 grams per day in 2021, he added.
India's dairy sector has the most efficient supply chain in the world, considering the packaging and transportation costs for supplying milk to consumers very less to the global average.
With PTI inputs.
