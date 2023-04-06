India’s mineral production increases by 8.8% in Jan

NEW DELHI :The country’s mineral production rose by 8.8% in January compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Thursday.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of January, 2023 at 135.9, is 8.8% higher as compared to the level in the month of January, 2022.
“As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- January, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 5.8 per cent,“ the mines ministry said in a statement.
According to the mines ministry, the production level of important minerals in January, 2023 were, Coal 903 lakh tonnes, Lignite 40 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2913 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2190 thousand tonnes, Chromite 388 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 174 kg, Iron ore 241 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 32 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 282 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 150 thousand tonnes, Limestone 359 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 196 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 7 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 4 carat.
Also, the important minerals showing positive growth during January, 2023 over January, 2022 includes, Phosphorite (64.8%), Gold (62.6%), Coal (13.4%), Iron Ore (12.0%), Lead conc (9.9%), Natural Gas (5.3%), Limestone (3.9%), Manganese Ore (2.9%), and Bauxite (1.6%).
While, other important minerals showing negative growth includes, Petroleum (-1.1%), Chromite (-2.5%), Copper conc (-4.3%), Lignite(-13.7%), Magnesite(-33.5%) and Zinc conc (-89.7%).
