India’s mineral production increases by 9.7% in November

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in November 2022 at 105.8, was 9.7 per cent higher as compared to the level in November 2021
The country’s mineral production rose by 9.7 per cent in November compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in November 2022 at 105.8, was 9.7 per cent higher as compared to the level in November 2021.
“As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-November, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.7 per cent,“ the mines ministry said in a statement.
According to the mines ministry, the production level of important minerals in November, 2022 were, Coal 761 lakh tonnes, Lignite 32 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2779 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2228 thousand tonnes, Chromite 243 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9.5 thousand tonnes , Gold 132 kg, Iron ore 231 lakh tonnes, Lead conc.30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 274 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 133 thousand tonnes, Limestone 330 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 205 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 9 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 28 carat.
Also, the important minerals showing positive growth during November, 2022 over November, 2021 includes, Diamond (87%), Phosphorite (68%), Bauxite (30%) Iron Ore (19%), Coal(12%), Limestone (8.6%) and Manganese Ore (18.5%).
While, other important minerals showing negative growth includes, Petroleum (-1%), Natural Gas (U) (-0.7%), Lignite(-1.3), Lead conc. (-1.9%), Copper concentrate (-4.1%), Gold (-0.8%) and Chromite(-6%).
