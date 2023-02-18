New Delhi: Pointing to a positive recovery of the mining sector, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector rose 9.8% year-on-year in December.

The country’s mineral production rose 9.7% in November. As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the mining and quarrying sector for April-December was 5.4% compared to the same period of the previous year .

Production level of all important minerals showed an increase in December. Coal production stood at 833 lakh tonnes, lignite 35 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilized) 2888 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite 2272 thousand tonnes, chromite 340 thousand tonnes, copper concentrate 10 thousand tonnes.

The production of gold stood at 174 kg, iron ore 251 lakh tonnes, lead concentrate 30,000 tonnes, manganese ore 307,000 tonnes, zinc concentrate 137,000 tonnes, limestone 355 lakh tonnes, phosphorite 170,000 tonnes, magnesite 9,000 tonnes and diamond 43 carat.

As per the data, important minerals showing positive growth during December, 2022 over December, 2021 include: gold (64.2%) , phosphorite (53.9%), iron ore (19.5%), limestone(14.5), manganese ore(12.8%), Ccoal(11.4%), zinc concentrate (9.4%), lead concentrate (4.5%), copper concentrate (3.9%), and natural gas (2.6%).

Other important minerals showing negative growth include: petroleum (-1.2%), bauxite (-9%), lignite(-10.7), chromite(-11.5%), magnesite(-22.5%) and diamond(-38.6%).