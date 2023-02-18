India’s mineral production rises 10% in December
The cumulative growth for the mining and quarrying sector for April-December was 5.4% compared to the same period of the previous year
New Delhi: Pointing to a positive recovery of the mining sector, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector rose 9.8% year-on-year in December.
