India’s mineral production rises 5.1% in April.

the production level of important minerals in April was: coal 731 lakh tonne, lignite 32 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilized) 2671 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonne, iron ore 247 lakh tonne
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India’s mineral production rose 5.1% year-on-year in April, the mines ministry said on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India’s mineral production rose 5.1% year-on-year in April, the mines ministry said on Friday.
“The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of April, 2023 at 122.5, is 5.1% higher as compared to the level during the month of April, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.
“The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of April, 2023 at 122.5, is 5.1% higher as compared to the level during the month of April, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the mines ministry, the production level of important minerals in April was: coal 731 lakh tonne, lignite 32 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilized) 2671 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonne, iron ore 247 lakh tonne, limestone 386 lakh tonne and bauxite 1562000, chromite 273000, copper conc. 9000, lead conc.29000, manganese ore 265000, zinc conc. 130000, phosphorite 162000, magnesite 10000 tonne each, gold 102 kg and diamond 2 carat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the mines ministry, the production level of important minerals in April was: coal 731 lakh tonne, lignite 32 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilized) 2671 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonne, iron ore 247 lakh tonne, limestone 386 lakh tonne and bauxite 1562000, chromite 273000, copper conc. 9000, lead conc.29000, manganese ore 265000, zinc conc. 130000, phosphorite 162000, magnesite 10000 tonne each, gold 102 kg and diamond 2 carat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, the important minerals showing positive growth during April, 2023 over April, 2022 includes, phosphorite (29.1%), magnesite (27.7%), iron ore (13.1%), limestone(12.7%), copper conc.(12%), lead conc.(10.6%), coal (8.8%), manganese ore (6.9%) and zinc conc.(4.1%).
Also, the important minerals showing positive growth during April, 2023 over April, 2022 includes, phosphorite (29.1%), magnesite (27.7%), iron ore (13.1%), limestone(12.7%), copper conc.(12%), lead conc.(10.6%), coal (8.8%), manganese ore (6.9%) and zinc conc.(4.1%).
While, other important minerals showing negative growth includes, petroleum (crude) (-3.6%), natural gas (U) (-2.8%), gold (-8.1%), lignite(-21.2%), bauxite (-24.7%) and chromite (-40.1%).
While, other important minerals showing negative growth includes, petroleum (crude) (-3.6%), natural gas (U) (-2.8%), gold (-8.1%), lignite(-21.2%), bauxite (-24.7%) and chromite (-40.1%).