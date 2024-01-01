India's mineral production up 13.1% in October 2023
The production of important minerals such as iron ore manganese ore, coal and gold increased, while that of lignite, copper concentrate, bauxite, chromite and phosphorite declined.
New Delhi: The union ministry of mines has said India's mineral production index for October 2023 was 13.1% higher than in the same month last year. Citing provisional statistics from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), it said cumulative growth for April-October was 9.4% year-on-year.