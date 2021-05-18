India's mineral production up 6% in March

The cumulative growth for 2020-21 dropped by 7.8% over the previous year, it said. The production level of important minerals in March 2021 includes, coal 960 lakh tonne, lignite 52 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,612 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonne and bauxite 2,103 thousand tonne.
The minerals whose production rose during March 2021 over the year-ago period include manganese ore (80.1%), lead conc (74.9%), phosphorite (57.0% ) and chromite (45.8%), among others.
Gold, petroleum (crude) and diamond saw negative growth in production.