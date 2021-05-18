OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's mineral production up 6% in March

India's mineral production up 6% in March

The production level of important minerals in March 2021 includes, coal 960 lakh tonne, lignite 52 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,612 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonne and bauxite 2,103 thousand tonne (Photo: ANI)Premium
The production level of important minerals in March 2021 includes, coal 960 lakh tonne, lignite 52 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,612 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonne and bauxite 2,103 thousand tonne (Photo: ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 May 2021, 07:04 PM IST PTI

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month at 139, was 6.1% higher as compared to the level in March 2020, the data released by the Mines Ministry said

NEW DELHI : India's mineral production rose by 6.1% in March 2021 as compared to the year-ago period.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month at 139, was 6.1% higher as compared to the level in March 2020, the data released by the Mines Ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The cumulative growth for 2020-21 dropped by 7.8% over the previous year, it said. The production level of important minerals in March 2021 includes, coal 960 lakh tonne, lignite 52 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,612 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonne and bauxite 2,103 thousand tonne.

The minerals whose production rose during March 2021 over the year-ago period include manganese ore (80.1%), lead conc (74.9%), phosphorite (57.0% ) and chromite (45.8%), among others.

Gold, petroleum (crude) and diamond saw negative growth in production.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout