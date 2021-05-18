India's mineral production up 6% in March

Premium The production level of important minerals in March 2021 includes, coal 960 lakh tonne, lignite 52 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,612 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonne and bauxite 2,103 thousand tonne

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

PTI

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month at 139, was 6.1% higher as compared to the level in March 2020, the data released by the Mines Ministry said