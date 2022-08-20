Mineral production in India showed a growth of 7.5% in June this year, according to latest data of index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for June, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 113.4. Moreover, as per the provisional data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth in mineral production has increased by 9% in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Production level of important minerals in June 2022

The production level of important minerals like coal reached 669 lakh tonnes. Whereas, the production of other important minerals also increased to a certain level. Among them is Lignite, whose production reached 46 lakh tonnes, and production of Natural gas (utilized) touched 2747 million cu. m., crude petroleum production reached 24 lakh tonnes, and Bauxite production reached 1950 thousand tonnes.

Production of Chromite reached 343 thousand tonnes, and that of Copper concentrate reached 10 thousand tonnes. Gold reached 85 kg. Iron ore production reached 201 lakh tonnes, Lead concentrate registered a production of 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore production reached 238 thousand tonnes, and Zinc conc. recorded production of 142 thousand tonnes. Production of Limestone reached 335 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite reached 189 thousand tonnes, Magnesite recorded production of 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond production reached 44 carats.

Seeing the increasing demand of the minerals due to the expansion of manufacturing industry in the country, government is also planning to boost mineral exploration practices in the forest areas of India. It is also planning to reduce the India's dependence on import of minerals in the coming years.

Minerals showing positive YOY output in June 2022

Out of all the mentioned important minerals, nearly 13 of them have shown a positive year-over-year growth in their production. The minerals that have shown positive production growth include, Diamond by 340%, Gold by 107.3%, Phosphorite (41.0%), Coal (31.1%), Lignite (28.8%), Zinc conc (20.0%), Manganese ore 19.3%), Magnesite (16.6%), Bauxite (8.9%), Chromite (6.5%), Lead conc (4.2%), Limestone 1.6%), and Natural Gas (U) (1.3%).

Minerals showing negative YOY output in June 2022

However, there was a negative growth of production of some other important minerals, that contribute heavily in manufacturing industry. They include: Petroleum (crude) (-1.7%), Copper conc (-7.2%), and Iron Ore (-9.7%).