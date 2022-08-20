India's mineral production up by 7.5% in June

Mineral production in India showed a growth of 7.5% in June this year, according to latest data of index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for June, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 113.4. Moreover, as per the provisional data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth in mineral production has increased by 9% in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

