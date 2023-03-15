India's missile and radar upgrade...: Rahul Gandhi quotes report to target govt over Adani group2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:14 PM IST
- The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand
Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh salvo targetting the Narendra Modi government after a news report published in the English daily claimed that a key investor of Adani Group is a co-owner with the business conglomerate in a defence firm.
