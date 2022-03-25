India's mobile phone exports seen jumping 75% in FY22

A total of 14 companies have been approved to reap the benefits of the smartphone PLI scheme, which was announced in April 2020 with total benefit outlay of ₹40,951 crore (about $5.36 billion). However, the first year saw the covid-19 pandemic hurt production as factories were shut due to lockdowns. In June 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) stated that the timeline for meeting production targets has been increased by one year, counting FY21 as year zero.

