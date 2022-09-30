India's monsoon rainfall was 6% higher than normal during June-September2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 07:27 PM IST
During the period of June and September, India received 6% above-average rainfall this year
With heavy downpour in its last leg, monsoon is set to withdraw from major parts of north India. This year monsoon rainfall was 6% higher than normal from June-September, according to the weather department. The excessive rainfall was despite the fact that precipitation in central and southern areas offset lesser rains in eastern and northern states.