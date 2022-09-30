With heavy downpour in its last leg, monsoon is set to withdraw from major parts of north India. This year monsoon rainfall was 6% higher than normal from June-September, according to the weather department. The excessive rainfall was despite the fact that precipitation in central and southern areas offset lesser rains in eastern and northern states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a 3% increase in rainfall for the four-month season.

The weather department informed about the complete withdrawal of the monsoon from many parts of north India. "The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and entire Delhi," IMD said.

In Delhi, even after the heavy rainfall during September, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a 19% deficit in rainfall, with 516.9 mm falling short of the normal of 653.6 mm.

The IMD also informed that up to 19% deficit or excess rain is considered 'normal'.

Until September 20, Delhi faced a much larger rain deficit. However, a late spell of heavy rains from September 21 to September 24 caused by an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system aided it in covering the margin to a large extent.

The southwest monsoon also withdrew from most parts of Rajasthan, but rainfall is still expected in a few places like in eastern parts of the Jodhpur division.

From October 5, there was a chance of an increase in rainfall activity in some parts of east Rajasthan. On October 5 and 7, some areas of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions may experience light to moderate rain, thunder, and lightning, the officials from the weather department said.

Though India as a whole has received excess rainfall, the distribution has been uneven, with the desert state of Rajasthan receiving 36% more rain than normal and the northeast region, which normally receives abundant rain, receiving deficit rainfall.

The monsoon, which accounts for approximately 75% of India's annual rainfall, is critical because nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation.

With Inputs from agencies