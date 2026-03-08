India’s most powerful women: Nita Ambani, Gita Gopinath, Sudha Murty and more; check who tops the list

Fortune India's 2025 ranking features influential women leaders across various sectors. Top figures include Nita Ambani, Gita Gopinath and Sudha Murty, among others.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Mar 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Fortune India's 2025 ranking of the Most Powerful Women in India is out. It includes extraordinary women leaders driving change across business, government, media, and social sectors.

Technology & IT Services

Key leaders in the Technology & IT Services include Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani (Rank 35), Chanel CEO Leena Nair (Rank 16) and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra (Rank 4).

Media & Entertainment

Key Leaders in the Media & Entertainment sector include Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt (Rank 40), Deepika Padukone (Rank 39) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Rank 37).

The list also includes Jyoti Deshmukh (Rank 32), President Media & Content Business - RIL and Monika Shergill (Rank 44), VP Content - Netflix India. Netflix CEO Bela Bajaria ranks 5th.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals sector includes the Reddy Sisters, the head of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Shobhana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy, Preetha Reddy and Suneeta Reddy jointly hold Rank 3.

The list also includes Vibha Padalkar (Rank 30), MD & CEO - HDFC Life, Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta (Rank 18), Bharat Biotech MD Suchitra Ella (Rank 36) and the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla (Rank 49).

Finance & Banking

The Finance & Banking sector is topped by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Rank 1). Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty (Rank 6) and Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti G Adani (Rank 19) also make it to the list.

Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), holds Rank 9.

Other Key Leaders

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, holds Rank 2. Other key leaders include Isha Ambani (Rank 8), Director, Reliance Retail Ventures; Malika Srinivasan (Rank 22), Chairman & MD, TAFE; and Nandini Piramal (Rank 33), Non-Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises.

Rank 25 is held by Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO - Colgate-Palmolive India. Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director - Godrej & Boyce, holds Rank 24. Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson - India Today Group, holds Rank 10.

Check the Top 50 most powerful women in India, according to Fortune India:

RANKNAMEAFFILIATION
50Devina MehraFirst Global
49Natasha PoonawallaSerum Institute of India
48Anamika KhannaAK-OK
47Ghazal AlaghHonasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd (Mamaearth)
46Kaviya Kalanithi MaranSun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad
45Lakshmi VenuTVS Holdings
44Monika ShergillNetflix India
43Prativa MohapatraAdobe India
42Ananya BirlaSvatantra Microfin and Birla Cosmetics
41Nivruti RaiInvest India
40Alia BhattN/A
39Deepika PadukoneN/A
38Falguni NayarNykaa
37Priyanka Chopra JonasPurple Pebble Pictures
36Suchitra EllaBharat Biotech
35Devika BulchandaniOgilvy
34Dipali GoenkaWelspun Living
33Nandini PiramalPiramal Enterprises and Piramal Pharma
32Jyoti DeshpandeRIL
31Vaishali Nigam SinhaRenew and Sustainability
30Vibha PadalkarHDFC Life
29Smriti IraniBJP
28Sindhu GangadharanSAP Labs India and Nasscom
27Sandhya DevanathanMeta
26Daisy ChittilapillyCisco India and Saarc
25Prabha NarasimhanColgate-Palmolive India
24Nyrika HolkarGodrej & Boyce
23Neerja BirlaMpower
22Mallika SrinivasanTAFE
21Pallavi ShroffShardul Amarchand Mangaldas
20Avarna JainSaregama
19Priti G AdaniAdani Foundation
18Vinita GuptaLupin Ltd
17Sangita JindalJSW Foundation
16Leena NairChanel
15Swati PiramalPiramal Group
14Kiran Mazumdar-ShawBiocon and Biocon Biologics
13Shobhana BhartiaHT Media
12Arundhati BhattacharyaSalesforce India and South Asia
11Zia J. ModyAZB & Partners
10Kalli PurieIndia Today Group
9Gita GopinathIMF
8Isha AmbaniReliance Retail Ventures
7Savitri JindalHisar (Haryana)
6Sudha MurtyRajya Sabha
5Bela BajariaNetflix
4Roshni Nadar MalhotraHCLTech
3Reddy SistersApollo Hospitals Enterprise
2Nita AmbaniReliance Foundation
1Nirmala SitharamanGovernment of India

