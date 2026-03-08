India’s most powerful women: Nita Ambani, Gita Gopinath, Sudha Murty and more; check who tops the list

Fortune India's 2025 ranking of the Most Powerful Women in India is out. It includes extraordinary women leaders driving change across business, government, media, and social sectors.
Key leaders in the Technology & IT Services include Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani (Rank 35), Chanel CEO Leena Nair (Rank 16) and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra (Rank 4).
Key Leaders in the Media & Entertainment sector include Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt (Rank 40), Deepika Padukone (Rank 39) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Rank 37).
The list also includes Jyoti Deshmukh (Rank 32), President Media & Content Business - RIL and Monika Shergill (Rank 44), VP Content - Netflix India. Netflix CEO Bela Bajaria ranks 5th.
The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals sector includes the Reddy Sisters, the head of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Shobhana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy, Preetha Reddy and Suneeta Reddy jointly hold Rank 3.
The list also includes Vibha Padalkar (Rank 30), MD & CEO - HDFC Life, Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta (Rank 18), Bharat Biotech MD Suchitra Ella (Rank 36) and the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla (Rank 49).
The Finance & Banking sector is topped by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Rank 1). Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty (Rank 6) and Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti G Adani (Rank 19) also make it to the list.
Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), holds Rank 9.
Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, holds Rank 2. Other key leaders include Isha Ambani (Rank 8), Director, Reliance Retail Ventures; Malika Srinivasan (Rank 22), Chairman & MD, TAFE; and Nandini Piramal (Rank 33), Non-Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises.
Rank 25 is held by Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO - Colgate-Palmolive India. Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director - Godrej & Boyce, holds Rank 24. Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson - India Today Group, holds Rank 10.
Check the Top 50 most powerful women in India, according to Fortune India:
|RANK
|NAME
|AFFILIATION
|50
|Devina Mehra
|First Global
|49
|Natasha Poonawalla
|Serum Institute of India
|48
|Anamika Khanna
|AK-OK
|47
|Ghazal Alagh
|Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd (Mamaearth)
|46
|Kaviya Kalanithi Maran
|Sun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad
|45
|Lakshmi Venu
|TVS Holdings
|44
|Monika Shergill
|Netflix India
|43
|Prativa Mohapatra
|Adobe India
|42
|Ananya Birla
|Svatantra Microfin and Birla Cosmetics
|41
|Nivruti Rai
|Invest India
|40
|Alia Bhatt
|N/A
|39
|Deepika Padukone
|N/A
|38
|Falguni Nayar
|Nykaa
|37
|Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|Purple Pebble Pictures
|36
|Suchitra Ella
|Bharat Biotech
|35
|Devika Bulchandani
|Ogilvy
|34
|Dipali Goenka
|Welspun Living
|33
|Nandini Piramal
|Piramal Enterprises and Piramal Pharma
|32
|Jyoti Deshpande
|RIL
|31
|Vaishali Nigam Sinha
|Renew and Sustainability
|30
|Vibha Padalkar
|HDFC Life
|29
|Smriti Irani
|BJP
|28
|Sindhu Gangadharan
|SAP Labs India and Nasscom
|27
|Sandhya Devanathan
|Meta
|26
|Daisy Chittilapilly
|Cisco India and Saarc
|25
|Prabha Narasimhan
|Colgate-Palmolive India
|24
|Nyrika Holkar
|Godrej & Boyce
|23
|Neerja Birla
|Mpower
|22
|Mallika Srinivasan
|TAFE
|21
|Pallavi Shroff
|Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas
|20
|Avarna Jain
|Saregama
|19
|Priti G Adani
|Adani Foundation
|18
|Vinita Gupta
|Lupin Ltd
|17
|Sangita Jindal
|JSW Foundation
|16
|Leena Nair
|Chanel
|15
|Swati Piramal
|Piramal Group
|14
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|Biocon and Biocon Biologics
|13
|Shobhana Bhartia
|HT Media
|12
|Arundhati Bhattacharya
|Salesforce India and South Asia
|11
|Zia J. Mody
|AZB & Partners
|10
|Kalli Purie
|India Today Group
|9
|Gita Gopinath
|IMF
|8
|Isha Ambani
|Reliance Retail Ventures
|7
|Savitri Jindal
|Hisar (Haryana)
|6
|Sudha Murty
|Rajya Sabha
|5
|Bela Bajaria
|Netflix
|4
|Roshni Nadar Malhotra
|HCLTech
|3
|Reddy Sisters
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|2
|Nita Ambani
|Reliance Foundation
|1
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Government of India