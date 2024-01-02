The internet is abuzz with viral videos of an explosion in Pakistan with claims being made that India's most wanted terrorist Masood Azhar is killed in the bomb blast. The X handles from Pakistan are sharing a video claiming that Masood Azhar, who is wanted for multiple terror attacks in India, was killed in the Bahawalpur region of Pakistan. Several news platforms also shared the video on social media, but the news received no mainstream coverage in Pakistan or India.

The development came at a time when India's intelligence agencies are being accused of carrying out killings on foreign soil. In Pakistan, several terrorists were reported to be dead in the past few months, but many of these reports turned out to be false. Last month, it was reported that another most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim is dead due to poisoning, but the claims were rejected by Dawood's aides. Truth of the viral video Coming back to the viral video which shows the explosion in which Masood Azhar is claimed to be killed.

This is a very old video and was earlier posted on November 2023, when people on X claimed that a police van was targeted in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Pakistan. But, these handles also used a recycled video and this turned out to be a 2019 video, in which it was claimed that 3 social media influencers were killed in the blast. It is not confirmed if that bit is also true about the video.

From Parliament to Pulwama: Masood Azhar's wanted in multiple terror cases

Masood Azhar is wanted in India for a number of terror cases as his organization Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for several terrorist attacks against India. Masood Azhar was involved in the 2001 Parliament terror attack and the 2019 attack against CRPF personnel in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan is known to provide safe harbor to India's most wanted terrorist, but as per recent reports, Masood Azhar currently resides in Afghanistan. In a recent letter to Afghanistan's Taliban regime, Pakistan said that Masood Azhar is “mostly likely hiding" in Nangarhar province or Kunar province.

