India's buffalo-milk mozzarella melting its way into global markets
India's mozzarella cheese exports have surged over 1200%, driven by rising global demand for pizza and the country's large buffalo population, which offers a competitive edge. The inclusion of mozzarella in the PLI scheme has boosted its production and export.
New Delhi: India is emerging as an unexpected player in the global mozzarella market, upending a space long dominated by Western suppliers. The surge comes even as several trading partners continue pressing New Delhi for greater access to India’s dairy market, including cheese, as part of ongoing negotiations, according to government trade data reviewed by Mint.