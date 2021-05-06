India’s nascent revival hit by second wave: FM

Sitharaman also urged ADB to increase private sector financing with the debt burden on sovereigns rising. “Such financing would also help leverage the capital of ADB much better. However, the non-sovereign lending of ADB came down substantially in 2020 and is projected to stay at sub-2019 level at least for another six years. The ADB’s Work Programme 2021-23 projects a reduction in non-sovereign commitments by $32 billion over 2020-35. While we welcome the strategy to increase sector and geographical diversification in private sector lending, this rather calls for more and not less absolute lending," she said.