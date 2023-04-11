Covid task force pushes for greater testing1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Epidemiologists recommend enhanced testing of communities in areas with high case counts
New Delhi : Amid a surge in covid-19 cases, scientists from India’s National covid-19 Task Force have recommended that the government adopt a strategy of identifying hotspots and clusters and ramp up community-level testing and contact tracing instead of relying solely on testing hospital cases.
