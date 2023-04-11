Covid task force pushes for greater testing

“The government is directing states/UTs to increase testing and genome sequencing. But what is its objective? The objective is to detect the infection in the community and isolate or quarantine the individual. For both things, we don’t have any community-level measures. What is being done right now is that we are tracking the third stage—which is hospitalization. So, basically, there is no community-level strategy," an epidemiologist with the government said, requesting anonymity.