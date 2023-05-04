Centre notifies National Medical Device Policy

Centre notifies National Medical Device Policy1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The policy will guarantee access to patent-centric, innovative, and affordable healthcare products of exceptional quality for improved healthcare outcomes. It seeks to facilitate the growth of the medical devices sector to cater to both the Indian and global markets while promoting safety and quality
New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday notified the National Medical Device Policy 2023, aiming to establish India as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation of medical devices by achieving a 10-12% share in the expanding global market over the next 25 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×