India’s need for oxygen is hitting demolition of old ships

Workers on beaches in India and other countries on the subcontinent use oxygen-fueled blow torches to cut up giant freighters once they’ve reached the end of their useful lives. Because of the shortage, any oxygen supplies that could have been diverted toward hospitals have been, according to Anil Sharma, the chief executive officer of Global Marketing Systems Inc., a company that buys vessels from owners and sells them to the yards for recycling.

