India's net direct tax collection grew 17% to ₹13.73 lakh crore till 10 March1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
- The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by Personal Income Tax collections
India's net direct tax collections, between 1 April, 2022, and 10 March, 2023, rose 17 per cent to ₹13.73 lakh crore, which is 83 per cent of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.
