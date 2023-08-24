India's net-zero transition offers $12.7 trillion investment opportunity: Report

India's net-zero transition offers $12.7 trillion investment opportunity: Report3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
India's commitment to clean energy has been exemplified by the addition of 53 gigawatts of solar and wind energy between 2018 and 2022, with an impressive 16 gigawatts of utility-scale solar installed in 2022 alone
New Delhi: India's ambitious path towards a net-zero economy by 2050 presents an unprecedented investment opportunity estimated at a staggering $12.7 trillion, according to the New Energy Outlook: India report by BloombergNEF.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message