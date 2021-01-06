India's new coronavirus strain infection tally reaches 73: Govt

The total number of cases infected with the United Kingdom strain of the coronavirus now stands at 73 after 15 more tested positive for the new variant, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The results are based on the genome sequencing of positive samples released by the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) labs that the Central Government has specifically created for the purpose of monitoring any kind of mutations in Covid-19.

The positive samples are being tested at a consortium of 10 government labs -- One in NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, 30 in NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, three in CDFD Hyderabad, eleven in NIMHANS Bengaluru, 20 in IGIB Delhi, eight in NCDC Delhi -- for genome sequencing.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on.

Earlier today, Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Biotechnology secretary Renu Swarup has stated in a media briefing, "71 people have been identified as carrying the UK variant strain (of coronavirus) till today in India".

The health officials have started comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family contacts and others in order to curb the spread of the mutated variant of Sars-CoV-2.

The Union health ministry had earlier said: "The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs."

















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via