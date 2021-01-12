India's new covid-19 cases at 7-month low, active cases drop to 2.16 lakh

India added 12,584 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 18,385 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,11,294.As many as 167 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,327.

The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,04,79,179 including 2,16,558 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,26,52,887 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 11 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday.

The first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine were dispatched from the Serum Institute of India here in the early hours of Tuesday, ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Bihar reported 213 new COVID19 cases today so far, the active cases in the state rise to 4290.

Tamil Nadu reported 682 new COVID-19 cases, 869 discharges, and six deaths in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department. Total cases: 8,26,943, Total discharges: 8,07,744, Death toll: 12,228 and Active cases: 6,971.

Rajasthan reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, 568 recoveries and 2 deaths today. Total cases: 3,13,425, Total recoveries: 3,04,104, Death toll: 2,736 and Active cases: 6,585.

Kerala reported 3,110 new COVID-19 cases and 3,922 recoveries today. Total recoveries stand at 7,47,389 while the active cases reach 63,346.

Andhra Pradesh reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, 213 recoveries and 2 death in the last 24 hours. Total cases reach 8,85,037, total recoveries at 8,75,456 and the death toll has reached 7,131. The total number of active cases stand at 2,450.

Telangana recorded a total of 224 new COVID-19 cases, 461 discharges, and one death on Sunday.





