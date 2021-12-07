To ensure the smooth passage of international travellers arriving in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal.

“Air Suvidha portal has already assisted 2,51,210 passengers from 1st Dec 2021 to 05th Dec 2021 since the updating of the new travel guidelines on 30th November 2021," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

To ensure the necessary prevention of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the exemption forms from the Air Suvidha portal have been discontinued, and filling of the details have been made compulsory for all international passengers arriving in India. All international passengers arriving in India are mandated to declare their current health status prior to boarding on the Air Suvidha Portal along with the required documents: Copy of Passport, PCR Negative Certificate from a Test conducted within 72 hours of departure and the Vaccination Certificate. For immigration, the copy received in e-mail is essential on arrival in India and has to be verified at the APHO counter.

new This helps in smooth on arrival segregation and processing. This list is dynamically updated to keep up with MOHFW updates.

The application also takes into account countries visited in the last 14 days to highlight ‘at risk’ applications. This field is also made into a multi-select drop-down option for standardization.

For ‘At Risk’ countries passengers are advised to pre-book their test on arrival test and the link to the respective testing facility is provided to the passengers on SDF submission.

All international passengers are mandated to follow the below measures arriving/transiting from countries at-risk

• Submit self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal

• Upload negative RT-PCR report (conducted within 72 hrs. before the journey)

• Post-arrival COVID-19 test at arriving Airport (self-paid)

• Home quarantine for 7 days,

• Re-test on the 8th day and if negative, self-health monitoring for next 7 days

List of Countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (Countries at-risk)(Updated as of 6th December 2021)

1. Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom

2. South Africa

3. Brazil

4. Botswana

5. China

6. Ghana

7. Mauritius

8. New Zealand

9. Zimbabwe

10. Singapore

11. Tanzania

12. Hong Kong

13. Israel

The Air Suvidha portal was launched in August 2020 and now has been strengthened to accommodate travel guidelines issued on 30 November 2021.

