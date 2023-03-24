Home / News / India /  India's new tax proposals that could impact $150 billion fixed-income mutual fund industry
Back

India's new tax proposals that could impact $150 billion fixed-income mutual fund industry

1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM IST Bloomberg
Indian debt mutual funds had net assets under management of 12.3 trillion rupees ($150 billion) as on Feb. 28, according to data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India website. (iStock)Premium
Indian debt mutual funds had net assets under management of 12.3 trillion rupees ($150 billion) as on Feb. 28, according to data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India website. (iStock)

An amendment to the Finance Bill, expected to be tabled in India’s parliament on Friday, will make holders of certain debt funds ineligible to claim long-term capital gains benefits

Asset managers are concerned about tweaks being proposed to India’s tax rules that could impact the nation’s $150 billion fixed-income mutual fund industry.

An amendment to the Finance Bill, expected to be tabled in India’s parliament on Friday, will make holders of certain debt funds ineligible to claim long-term capital gains benefits, the Financial Express newspaper reported. Instead, the debt fund holdings will be taxed depending on the investors’ income tax rate, which is likely to be higher, according to the report. 

India’s Finance Ministry did not respond to calls seeking comments. Shares of asset managers fell in Mumbai.

Mutual Funds are playing a larger role in bond market development," said A Balasubramanian, chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. and chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India. “This will take a backseat if long term capital gain tax benefit is removed from debt fund schemes."

Indian debt mutual funds had net assets under management of 12.3 trillion rupees ($150 billion) as on Feb. 28, according to data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India website.

Currently, India charges a flat 20% long-term capital gains tax on debt mutual fund units if they are sold after three years from the date of investments. Any sale of units before the three-year threshold attracted a short-term capital gains tax.

“I hope the proposed change in the Finance Bill to remove LTCG with indexation status on debt funds is reviewed," Radhika Gupta, chief executive of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and vice chair of the country’s mutual fund body said in a tweet.

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC fell as much as 2.8% as of 10 a.m. in Mumbai on Friday, HDFC AMC dropped 4.7%, Nippon Life India declined 2.2% and UTI AMC shed 2.9%.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout