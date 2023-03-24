India's new tax proposals that could impact $150 billion fixed-income mutual fund industry1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM IST
An amendment to the Finance Bill, expected to be tabled in India’s parliament on Friday, will make holders of certain debt funds ineligible to claim long-term capital gains benefits
Asset managers are concerned about tweaks being proposed to India’s tax rules that could impact the nation’s $150 billion fixed-income mutual fund industry.
