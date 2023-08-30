India’s new warship Mahendragiri to be launched in Mumbai on 1 September1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage
New Delhi: India’s latest warship, Mahendragiri, will be launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mumbai, on September 1, marking a major step in the country's defence indigenisation programme, the defence ministry said.
