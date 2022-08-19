India's NHPC signs MoU to develop two hydro projects in Nepal1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 04:50 PM IST
NHPC signed MoU with Investment Board Nepal to develop hydro projects of 750 MW and 450 MW
The National Hydro Electric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) on Friday announced its plan to build two hydroelectric projects in Nepal. The pact signed for the hydro projects of 750 MW and 450 MW was signed on Thursday.