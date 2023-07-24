ISRO arm’s second commercial mission for Singapore1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
The mission, numbered PSLV-C56, will deploy one primary and six additional satellites as part of the entire payload.
NEW DELHI : New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial space missions arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), on Monday, announced the second consecutive commercial space mission, scheduled to take-off aboard Isro’s trusted rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on 31 July. The mission, numbered PSLV-C56, will deploy one primary and six additional satellites as part of the mission’s entire payload.
