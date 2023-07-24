ISRO arm’s second commercial mission for Singapore

The PSLV-C56 mission for Isro and NSIL comes after the central space agency launched its third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on 14 July. The mission will seek to land a rover and a landing module in the lunar south pole—making India the first country in the world to do so. So far, China remains the only nation to have succeeded in landing on the moon in its first attempt—India’s Chandrayaan-2 failed to land on the moon, four years ago. The Chandrayaan-3 mission, however, is different from NSIL’s commercial missions using the PSLV satellite-launching rocket. The mission is a part of India’s efforts to capture a larger share of the commercial satellite launch market.