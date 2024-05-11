'India's nuclear weapons cornerstone of national security': EAM Jaishankar recalls 1998 Pokhran Nuclear test
The minister also asserted that the present ruling government of NDA is moving in the footsteps of the previous 1998 NDA government while aiming at robustly countering terror and building border infrastructure.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reflected on the significant impact of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests conducted under the NDA government, highlighting their crucial role in bolstering India's national security. Jaishankar praised the continuity in policy from the 1998 government to the current NDA administration, emphasizing their commitment to aggressively combating terrorism and enhancing border infrastructure.