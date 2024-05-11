The minister also asserted that the present ruling government of NDA is moving in the footsteps of the previous 1998 NDA government while aiming at robustly countering terror and building border infrastructure.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reflected on the significant impact of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests conducted under the NDA government, highlighting their crucial role in bolstering India's national security. Jaishankar praised the continuity in policy from the 1998 government to the current NDA administration, emphasizing their commitment to aggressively combating terrorism and enhancing border infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar conveyed through a post on X, "On this day in 1998, the NDA government made the pivotal decision to activate India's nuclear weapons capability. This crucial step has since been the cornerstone of our national security. The current administration is continuing this legacy by vigorously addressing terrorism and strengthening our border defences."

He further underscored the significance of political decisions in shaping the future of India. "It is essential for the nation to recognize the stance of its leaders on matters of national security, as these decisions shape the trajectory of our country," Jaishankar stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister's comments come on the anniversary of the Pokhran tests, which marked a milestone in India's defence strategy under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On May 11 and 13, 1998, India conducted a series of five nuclear detonations at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan's desert. These tests included a 45-kiloton thermonuclear device, a 15-kiloton fission device, and several smaller devices, confirming India's advanced nuclear capabilities, as per ANI.

Following these tests, the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) released detailed findings in 2009, confirming the success and expected yields of the nuclear devices based on comprehensive evaluations and simulations. This confirmation solidified the tests' status as a key development in India's national defence and technological advancement, as per ANI.

(With {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!