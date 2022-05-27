“Along with India’s praise on covid handling around the world, India’s Nurses have also proved to be the best during the Covid crisis. They did selfless service and worked round the clock in a stressful atmosphere. Our nurses are in huge demand all over the world due to their humility, passion and giving best care to the patients. They are the backbone of our healthcare industry. We are proud of them," said Dr Pawar while addressing the event of 66th batch of nursing students from School of Nursing, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.