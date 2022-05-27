This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare industry. They have also proved to be the best in the world during the Covid crisis, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare industry. They have also proved to be the best in the world during the Covid crisis, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare industry. They have also proved to be the best in the world during the Covid crisis, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health.
“Along with India’s praise on covid handling around the world, India’s Nurses have also proved to be the best during the Covid crisis. They did selfless service and worked round the clock in a stressful atmosphere. Our nurses are in huge demand all over the world due to their humility, passion and giving best care to the patients. They are the backbone of our healthcare industry. We are proud of them," said Dr Pawar while addressing the event of 66th batch of nursing students from School of Nursing, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
“Along with India’s praise on covid handling around the world, India’s Nurses have also proved to be the best during the Covid crisis. They did selfless service and worked round the clock in a stressful atmosphere. Our nurses are in huge demand all over the world due to their humility, passion and giving best care to the patients. They are the backbone of our healthcare industry. We are proud of them," said Dr Pawar while addressing the event of 66th batch of nursing students from School of Nursing, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
She awarded diplomas and meritorious certificates to the nursing students.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She awarded diplomas and meritorious certificates to the nursing students.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I am very impressed by the Cross-Subsidy model of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where rich patients pay for poor. This should be replicated by other hospitals too. Nursing is the noblest profession. I know it very closely because I am a doctor myself. Nurses play a key role between doctors and the patients. I am proud to say 192 crores vaccinations have been provided in India which is being praised globally. We should be connected to villages besides big cities for better delivery of healthcare," said the minister of state for health.
“I am very impressed by the Cross-Subsidy model of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where rich patients pay for poor. This should be replicated by other hospitals too. Nursing is the noblest profession. I know it very closely because I am a doctor myself. Nurses play a key role between doctors and the patients. I am proud to say 192 crores vaccinations have been provided in India which is being praised globally. We should be connected to villages besides big cities for better delivery of healthcare," said the minister of state for health.
Meanwhile, Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) and Trustee, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “Our School of Nursing was established in 1956 and has produced 1500 students who are working in different hospitals in India and abroad. This year 36 students have graduated and 40 new students have joined. I am proud to say that during the stressful stage of covid, our students worked round the clock in non-covid areas to cover up the shortage. They were also instrumental in managing our covid vaccination centre along with other staff."
Meanwhile, Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) and Trustee, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “Our School of Nursing was established in 1956 and has produced 1500 students who are working in different hospitals in India and abroad. This year 36 students have graduated and 40 new students have joined. I am proud to say that during the stressful stage of covid, our students worked round the clock in non-covid areas to cover up the shortage. They were also instrumental in managing our covid vaccination centre along with other staff."