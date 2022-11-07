India's October fuel demand rises 3.4% year-on-year

Reuters

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% at 2.99 million tonnes

As per data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry, India's fuel consumption rose 3.4% year-on-year in October to 18.37 million tonnes