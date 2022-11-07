India's October fuel demand rises on festive season boost1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:32 PM IST
- The data indicates that the negative impact of the monsoon season is now coming to an end
India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose to its highest in four months in the festival month of October, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Consumption in October was 6.7% higher than the previous month, while also up 3.4% year-on-year at 18.37 million tonnes, the data showed.