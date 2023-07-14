India’s office sector sees institutional investments worth $1.8 bn in Apr-Jun: Report3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The office sector accounted for the largest share of investment inflows during H1 2023, standing at 74%, followed by the residential sector at a distant 12%
New Delhi: India’s office real estate sector saw record institutional investments of $1.8 billion in second quarter of 2023, the highest for the past 10 quarters, according to Colliers’ data.
